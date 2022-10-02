Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,778.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.67.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $242.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

