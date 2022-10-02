Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 271 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.45.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $264.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.01 and a 200 day moving average of $236.24. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

