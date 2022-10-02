Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 840 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 585,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 1.5 %

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.