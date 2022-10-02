Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 1,062 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $135,383,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NEE stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 12,854,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,417. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.