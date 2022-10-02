Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 80 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.35. 4,474,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,524. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.87. The company has a market cap of $307.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

