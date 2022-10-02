Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.70. 6,534,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

