Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.77. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

