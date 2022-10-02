Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $750,203,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.86.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

