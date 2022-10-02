Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.21.

Intuit Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of INTU traded down $9.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

