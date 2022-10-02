Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

ADI stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

