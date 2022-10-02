Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.47. 3,135,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 194.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.70 and a 200-day moving average of $222.46. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.