Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Cowen

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $8.75 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Institutional Trading of Sunlight Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 179,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 91,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 630,156 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

