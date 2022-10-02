Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Cowen

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $8.75 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Sunlight Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.36.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
