Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $38.44 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.44 million and $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,141,896 coins and its circulating supply is 369,669,194 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

