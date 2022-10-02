Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $218.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $275.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $209.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.00. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

