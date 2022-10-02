SYNC Network (SYNC) Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $5,270.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,854,228 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

