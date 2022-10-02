Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives $179.50 Average PT from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.50.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

