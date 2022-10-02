TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,177. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 111.07%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

