Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 12,737 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

ADM opened at $80.45 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

