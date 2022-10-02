Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $512,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

