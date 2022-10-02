Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $550.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.56 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

