Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.2% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.02.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

