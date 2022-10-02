Terra Price Hits $2.50 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Terra has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00013043 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007299 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010360 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012650 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000222 BTC.
About Terra
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,029,768,853 coins and its circulating supply is 165,736,681 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.