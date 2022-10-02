Terran Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.01 Billion (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Terran Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00014616 BTC on exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $28.01 billion and approximately $9.17 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.