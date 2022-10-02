Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.78. 6,074,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,815. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average is $169.05.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

