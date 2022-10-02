TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 13.4% in September

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 797,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TFFP opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.98% and a negative net margin of 22,835.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $172,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

