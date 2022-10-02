The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,969 ($47.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,004.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,973.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,747.13. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

