The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $170.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.29 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -156.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,256 shares of company stock worth $6,301,198. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

