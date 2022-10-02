The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,156,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,094. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

