The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,682.0 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The Star Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Star Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Further Reading

