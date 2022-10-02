The Toro Company (TTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 18th

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Toro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Toro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,371 shares of company stock worth $1,664,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

