THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Hits $707,069.88

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

