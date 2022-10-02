Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

Tilly’s Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $208.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research firms have weighed in on TLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $307,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 45.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 27.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Tilly’s by 365.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Recommended Stories

