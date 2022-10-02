Token Pocket Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.19 Million (TPT)

Token Pocket (TPT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Token Pocket has a market capitalization of $42.19 million and $196,510.00 worth of Token Pocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Token Pocket has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Token Pocket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069546 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10631956 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Token Pocket

Token Pocket’s launch date was July 6th, 2020. Token Pocket’s total supply is 5,900,000,000 coins. The official website for Token Pocket is www.tokenpocket.pro. Token Pocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Token Pocket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenPocket is a multi-chain self-custodial wallet, which supports mainstream public chains including BTC, ETH, BSC, Polygon, Solana, HECO, Klaytn, Avalanche, Tron, OEC, HSC, Fantom, Polkadot, Kusama, EOS, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Token Pocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Token Pocket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Token Pocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

