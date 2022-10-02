TokenSwap (TP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,306.00

TokenSwap (TP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, TokenSwap has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TokenSwap has a market capitalization of $3,573.77 and $17,306.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,315.48 or 0.99996229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00065343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082852 BTC.

About TokenSwap

TP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

