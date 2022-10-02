Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.08.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE TPZ opened at C$20.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.70. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.31 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.39.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.67%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.