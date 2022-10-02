Treecle (TRCL) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Treecle (TRCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Treecle has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Treecle has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $26,990.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treecle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Treecle Profile

Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. The official website for Treecle is www.treecle.io. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Treecle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treecle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treecle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

