Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
