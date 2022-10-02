Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,317. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

