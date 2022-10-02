Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.