Truist Financial Corp Acquires 141,302 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,632,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,302 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $234,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,875. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $135.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $151.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

