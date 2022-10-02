Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231,419 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $194,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $164.92. 40,643,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,206,896. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.