Truist Financial Corp Has $133.34 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $133,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $207.83. 1,070,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.26. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

