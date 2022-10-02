Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,099 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Amgen worth $205,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.40. 2,543,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.33. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

