Truist Financial Corp Purchases 86,573 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,573 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $149,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,312,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

PNC traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.



