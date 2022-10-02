Truist Financial Corp Sells 17,196 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,196 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $385,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VOO stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.30. 7,736,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,814. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.