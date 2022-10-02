Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989,841 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.83% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $497,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 132,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 152,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,549,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.