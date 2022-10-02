Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

