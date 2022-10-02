Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 108,193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,527,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,321,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

