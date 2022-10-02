Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

