Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 230 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.1% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.65. 1,246,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $209.59 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

